The University of Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball team is set for an 11-day journey in Italy, where the squad will play three games.
Coaches, student-athletes and support staff will travel nearly 5,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to visit the Italian cities of Rome, Florence, Venice and Trieste. The team leaves on Sunday, July 28, and returns on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
“We are so excited and very fortunate to be able to go on this trip,” junior guard Gabby Connally said. “We will get to look around at so many special places, and have an opportunity to go over there and play against teams we wouldn’t get a chance to play against here. We will be able to learn each other’s strengths and know what we need to work on. As we get further into the season, I believe this trip is something we will look back on and will be able to see how far we have come.”
Head coach Joni Taylor and the Lady Bulldogs will spend two days in Rome, before trekking to Florence for their first game on July 31. Georgia will end its three-day stay in Florence with a matchup against Italy Select on Aug. 2. The Lady Bulldogs will then spend the weekend in Venice and Trieste, where they play their third and final contest on Aug. 4 against the University of Ottawa.
Among other experiences, the trip will give members of this year’s team a chance to build chemistry both on and off the court.
“As far as things we want to accomplish on this trip, team chemistry is big,” junior guard Maya Caldwell said. “Off the court, this team clicks. Everybody loves everybody every single day. That is a big deal when that translates on the court. That will probably be the biggest thing we take away from Italy.”
