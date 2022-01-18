The No.13 Georgia women’s basketball team defeated the Missouri Tigers 72-62 on the road Monday night, improving to 14-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.
While the Bulldogs led for all four quarters, three-point shooting from Mizzouri’s Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank combined with a 27 point double-double performance from the nation’s leading rebounder Aijha Blackwell kept the game well within reach for the Tigers.
In the end, Georgia outlasted Missouri and graduate center Jenna Staiti notched her 18th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 boards.
Head coach Joni Taylor offered her comments following her squad’s victory, “This was a team effort,” Taylor said, “I’m really proud of their toughness and fight against a really good Missouri team on the road, in a tough environment.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a hot start fueled by quick buckets from Sarah Ashlee Barker. By the end of the first quarter, Georgia led by 13 on 64% shooting.
Leading scorers Que Morrison and Staiti struggled to find the bottom of the basket throughout much of the first half.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers followed up an electric Blackwell coast-to-coast drive with another fastbreak layup off of a UGA turnover to get the home crowd on their feet in Colombia.
At the end of the first half, the Tigers had cut the Bulldogs’ lead to three.
Heading into the third, Georgia continued to dominate Missouri in the paint and on second chance scoring opportunities off offensive rebounds. While Morrison continued to struggle, Staiti found her groove, getting more touches around the rim and establishing the high-low with forward Jordan Isaacs.
In the fourth, Missouri again pushed for another home upset win with Frank knocking down three consecutive threes, including a beautiful stepback. The Tiger run had cut the lead to a single point early in the quarter.
Though it would be defense turned offense for Morrison late, as she combined with Staiti on a 7-0 run to increase the Bulldogs lead to eight and fend off the comeback effort.
With this win, the Bulldogs improve to 4-1 in away games as they shift their focus to their next road matchup in Starkville against Mississippi State Thursday at 7:00 P.M. EST.