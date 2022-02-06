The No. 14 ranked Georgia women’s basketball team were defeated 54-51 Sunday afternoon by a surging Florida Gator squad. The Bulldogs now fall to 17-5 on the season and 6-4 in conference play, ranking them sixth in the SEC.
Four Florida players finished in double figures, while redshirt senior Malury Bates led all Bulldogs in scoring with a career-high 13 points off the bench. Shooting was a struggle for both sides in this contest as UGA and UF shot 34.4% and 32.7% from the field, respectively.
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said that her team was getting good looks at the rim but was missing “bunnies.”
She also offered her praise for what Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley has done this season.
“I told Kelly Rae before the game that she is killing it, and I am really happy for her,” Taylor said. “She has them playing with tons of confidence. They’re playing very well at a high level.”
While the Gators nearly doubled Georgia’s turnovers, they enjoyed success attacking the paint and drawing fouls, going 15-17 from the charity stripe. That was 10 more attempts than the Bulldogs were awarded.
UGA’s last basket of the first quarter came from Bates on an impressive blocked 3-pointer turned fastbreak layup at the other end. The sequence energized the Bulldog offense heading into the second quarter, but at halftime UGA trailed 26-22.
Georgia controlled play in much of the second half, but Florida kept the game well within reach down the stretch.
The Bulldogs led the Gators heading into the final two minutes of the contest but after a tough basket by Florida’s Zippy Broughton, the Bulldogs trailed 52-51. After a UF turnover, Taylor burned a timeout with 30 seconds remaining to set up one final opportunity to steal the game.
The ball found a wide open Sarah Ashlee Barker for a go-ahead, game-winning 3-pointer but was shot long. The Bulldogs failed to foul Broughton on the ensuing inbound as she slipped by for an uncontested reverse layup at the buzzer to seal the win for the Gators.
But even in the loss, the Bulldogs found purpose. Georgia dawned Play4Kay edition pink jerseys in support of the Kay Yow cancer fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting all cancers in women.
For Taylor, the tribute was particularly meaningful.
“Today is important because it is an opportunity for us to raise awareness about not only breast cancer but every cancer there is,” Taylor said. “We have several players on this team who this means a lot to, as well. You want to go out and play well, you want to honor them, but that’s what you want to do every day.”
The Bulldogs return to action on the road against LSU on Thursday, Feb. 10. at 8:30 p.m.