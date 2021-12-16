No. 14 Georgia women’s basketball defeated No. 2 NC State 82-80 in overtime on Thursday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The win was highlighted by a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds from Jenna Staiti, 20 points scored by Que Morrison and a game-tying 3-point shot by Sarah Ashlee Barker to force overtime play.
The game started off with back-and-forth play, tied at 20 after the first quarter. Georgia held the Wolfpack to only eight points in the second quarter to take the 40-28 lead at halftime.
NC State came out of the locker room after half fighting. All-ACC senior Elissa Cunanae returned to the game after two first-half fouls, scoring 13 points in the third quarter. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolfpack regained the lead, 52-51.
With 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, NC State led by 73-72. The Wolfpack’s Kai Crutchfield made two free throws to put them up by three. The Bulldogs did not let up as Barker hit a buzzer beater 3-pointer to tie the game at 75 as time expired.
The game returned to action with five minutes of overtime play, where Georgia outlasted the Wolfpack. Morrison scored four points and Staiti scored two in overtime, giving the Bulldogs the 82-80 win.
"Those were two really good basketball teams just battling it out," head coach Joni Taylor said. "NC State is so good. They stretch you on both ends of the floor… Everybody that played tonight stepped up and got a stop for us when we needed one. I am so proud of this team."
Throughout play, there were 11 different lead changes and the game was tied 13 times. Despite the back-and-forth battle, Georgia fought to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Staiti scored a team-best 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Morrison added another 20 and a career-tie of five steals. Ten different players added to the scoreboard for the Bulldogs on the night.
With its win, Georgia remains undefeated in school history against NC State. The Bulldogs will take on St. Francis on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum.