The Georgia women’s basketball team capped off a 2-0 start to the 2019-20 season with a 72-54 home victory. Georgia struggled to take care of the ball throughout the game, turning it over 24 times.
Junior guard Gabby Connally led the team in scoring and was one of three Bulldogs in double figures with 16 points while dishing out 7 assists. She played solid defense with three steals and two blocks. Redshirt junior Jenna Staiti posted a double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and an eye-popping six blocked shots. Junior guard Maya Caldwell rounded out the three with 15 points.
Despite accounting for a significant amount of the team’s offensive output, the three leading scorers also racked up 12 of the team’s 24 total turnovers.
“Especially after coming out into the third quarter, it was really sloppy,” Connally said. "That is why coach Joni [Taylor] called a timeout but that is not something she should have to talk to us about. We should just be better coming out of the half. Even last game, we came out in the third quarter sloppy so it is just something we have to clean up.”
Wednesday's game was quite a change from the way the Bulldogs played against Kennesaw State on Nov. 7. Though not entirely clean (14 turnovers), Georgia was able to mask many of their mistakes with fluid offensive play against the Owls.
“It has got to stop,” Taylor said. “I should not have to call a timeout because we are throwing the ball all over the gym and being careless and carefree in what we are doing on both ends of the floor.”
Although the game against North Carolina A&T was a sloppy affair, Staiti’s play was a bright spot on both ends of the floor.
She notched her second double-double in as many games and her six blocks gave a glimpse of the dominant force she can continue to be on defense.
“I think she is really excellent,” Connally said. “She is coming along and I am really proud of her because she has really been able to help this team and I know that is something she felt like she was not really doing that but we have always needed her and I am glad she is starting to show everybody what she can do.”
In her second year at Georgia after transferring from Maryland, Staiti believes she can be a difference maker in 2019.
“If I continue to play defense without fouling, I think I can continue to be a big presence,” Staiti said.
The Bulldogs are still not where they would like to be on defense, but the active play of Staiti could make a big difference.
Georgia's next game is a rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech in Athens and emotions will be running high. Taylor knows her team must clean up its mistakes.
“What I do not want them to get used to is thinking, OK, we can buckle down and get ourself out of it,” Taylor said. “Our schedule is not going to allow for these kind of mistakes to happen and us [to] come out with a win.”
