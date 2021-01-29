Four Georgia women’s basketball seniors were recognized Thursday for their career accomplishments, but the evening didn't result in another win. The Bulldogs lost to LSU 60-52 at Stegeman Coliseum.
Seniors Jenna Staiti, Gabby Connally, Maya Caldwell and Que Morrison were honored amongst the graduating class and were greeted by head coach Joni Taylor. Taylor was especially emotional for Connally, Caldwell and Morrison, who have been a part of Georgia women’s basketball for four years.
“We had huge expectations for them when they came in 2017-18, and obviously Jenna joined in that screen when she transferred,” Taylor said. “They have asked for a lot, we demanded a lot and they have given a lot. We always like to say ‘pressure is a privilege’ and it is something they have accepted and they have done everything we have asked them to do.”
The four seniors got another surprise when each of their families announced them in the starting lineup before the game. After the celebrations though, the Bulldogs had big shoes to fill.
LSU came to Stegeman Coliseum in hopes of reviving momentum after falling to No. 4 South Carolina by only four points. This was evident since the first half as the Tigers went on an early 6-0 run for the first two minutes of play. In the paint, Staiti met her match with 6-foot-5-inch center Faustine Aifuwa, who put up two steals and three blocks.
After 16 possessions, Georgia was only able to capitalize off five scores as they shot 20% in the first quarter. Aifuwa and Khayla Pointer had two steals in the first quarter that allowed LSU to outscore the Bulldogs 16-11.
Mikayla Coombs highlighted the second quarter as she helped cut Georgia's deficit to two points after two layups off steals and two assists. Georgia found its groove again and came back to go 7-for-13 in the paint, holding the Tigers down to just a 25% shooting effort.
The Bulldogs held their largest lead of the game up by six at the end of third, but LSU took advantage of Georgia’s inconsistent shooting
LSU's Tiara Young posted 12 points in the fourth quarter that allowed them to break away with the lead. Shooting 66.7%, LSU left the Bulldogs scoreless for the remaining 34 seconds of play.
Connally recognized the inconsistency and knows that can’t happen in big conference games.
“We had defensive miscues which we just can’t do when we are playing great teams,” Connally said. “LSU took full advantage of our defensive lapses and then we were coming back down on offense and had a few empty possessions, which we also can't do because they are going to come back and turn that into two or three points. We just have to be better on our part.”
The Tigers’ 15 offensive rebounds compared to Georgia’s 12 allowed for 12 second-chance points which Taylor said was the key factor in the loss.
“They got their hands on offensive rebounds and one thing you are not going to see is loose balls,” Taylor said. “They got their hands on a lot of loose balls and back tips. When you have a team that wants to limit possessions, we have got to value the basketball a little more than we did.”
Georgia will face another conference powerhouse as it heads to College Station, Texas, to take on the No. 8 Texas A&M on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.