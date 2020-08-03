Head diving coach Chris Colwill has added two new faces to his lineup this fall in junior Missouri transfer Tally Brown and 18-year-old Rome, Italy, native Giulia Vittorioso.
The duo will join Meghan Wenzel of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, in beefing up a women’s diving roster depleted by the loss of seniors and top 2019-20 performers McKensi Austin and Freida Lim.
Ironically, Brown’s career-best 3-meter and platform dives — the latter was enough to break into the Missouri top-ten — came at the 2019 Georgia invitational.
Her season-best 1-meter performance last year would have ranked No. 28 at the Zone B Diving Championships, which saw Austin and rising Georgia junior Ellie Crump place 19th and 30th respectively in the preliminary round. She did not qualify for the Zone D championships where two of her Tiger teammates cracked the top-30 in prelims.
Likewise, she didn’t qualify for the 3-meter or platform at Missouri’s 2019-20 zones appearance.
Vittorioso has a history of international performances dating back to 2016. Most recently, she placed 11th in the platform and ninth in the 3-meter synchronized dive at the 2018 European Junior Championships.
The Italian will look to live up to her last name, which translates to victorious, once she enters the Gabrielsen Natatorium diving well this fall.
Both Vittorioso and Brown’s 10-meter prowess will be an asset to replace Austin and Lim, Georgia’s only women’s diving competitors to make it to the finals of a zones event last spring. Austin took 17th and Lim 14th in the platform final, although neither qualified for the NCAA championships which were canceled the following day.
Incoming freshman Meghan Wenzel, Colwill’s third 2020-21 addition, won two Pennsylvania state titles in high school and placed No. 24 and 25 in the 1-meter and 3-meter at the 2019 U.S. junior championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.