The Georgia women’s golf schedule was released on Aug. 29 for the 2019-2020 season.
This season, the Bulldogs have four returnees and five newcomers. The newcomers include freshmen Caroline Craig, Celeste Dao and Caterina Don and junior college transfers Alison Crenshaw and Zoe Walker. Seniors Gabriela Coello and Kelsey Kurnett are joined by sophomores Jenny Bae and Jo Hua Hung. They are all coached by seventh-year head coach Josh Brewer.
The UGA Golf Course will stage an NCAA Regional on May 11-13, possibly the most exciting addition to the schedule.
The Bulldogs will also host the 48th annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic from March 20-22. The 2020 Liz Murphey will be in a 54-hole stroke format, which is different than past years of the tournament when it was a combination of stroke play and match play.
“We are going back to stroke play since we’re hosting Regionals next spring and I want our team to play as many competitive rounds as it can on our golf course,” Brewer said. “We’re excited even more SEC teams than usual will be in the field. At our league meetings last spring, Commissioner (Greg) Sankey expressed an interest in SEC schools playing against each other. We invited everyone to the Liz. We had a few that did not accept, but I’m excited about those who will be here."
The Bulldogs will compete in the Molly in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, and the White Sands Invitational on Oct. 28-30 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Georgia’s fall schedule also includes trips to the Minnesota Invitational on Sept. 9-10 and the Stanford Intercollegiate on Oct. 11-13.
Georgia will wrap up its regular reason with the PING/ASU Invitational in Phoenix on March 27-29. Greystone Golf and Country Club near Birmingham will host the SEC championships from April 15-19.
Brewer said he is excited for Athens to host the NCAA Regional for the third time since 2008 and for his team to be adequately prepared going into that tournament.
“I wanted to play what I think is one of the five or 10 best schedules in the country and give our players a chance to build their All-American status and world amateur status, especially with Augusta National basing a lot of their invitations on how highly you’re ranked,” Brewer said. “I hope this helps us get a few extra Bulldogs in that event next April.”
