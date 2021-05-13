The Georgia women’s golf team swept the NCAA Columbus Regional titles on Wednesday, winning both the team and individual title to advance to the NCAA championships.
The No. 18 Bulldogs finished play on the Ohio State Scarlet Course at 1-over 865, 15 shots ahead of No. 2 Duke, who finished second.
Junior Jenny Bae held on to her first-place finish from Day 2 to take the individual title with 4-under 212, three shots ahead of the runner-ups.
Bae is the third Bulldog to become a Regional medalist, joining Reilley Rankin in 1998 and Bailey Tardy in 2016.
“I’m very excited. I’m very honored to win this,” Bae said. “Also, the fact that I won Regionals, and our team won first place and the fact that all of us are going to Nationals is a huge relief and reward for all of us. We’re all really happy.”
Georgia was among 18 teams competing in the Region field for the NCAA championships. Duke, No. 7 Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan and No.15 Kent State rounded out the top six qualifiers to advance to Nationals beginning on May 21 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
All five Bulldogs added to the team win in Columbus, Ohio. Candice Mahé and Isabella Holpfer finished in a six-way tie for fifth individually at 1-over 217. Jo Hua Hung led Georgia in the final round Wednesday with 3-under 69. Caterina Don earned herself two counting rounds, including two crucial birdies late on Tuesday to help Georgia move atop the leaderboard.
“To have three players in the top five at Regionals doesn’t happen often,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “Caterina had two crucial birdies late in the day yesterday. Hat’s off to everyone throughout the lineup. This truly was a team win.”
The win gives the Bulldogs their fifth Regional title since the format was adopted in 1993, following victories in 1993, 1998, 1999 and 2016. This ranks Georgia fourth nationally in Regional wins.
The course in Scottsdale will feature 54 holes of stroke play through three rounds. The field will then be cut to the top-15 teams and the top-nine golfers not on an advancing team. That group will play on May 24 to reduce to eight teams and the individual champion will be crowned. The quarterfinals and semifinals of team match play will be May 25 and the final will be held on May 26.
This will be Georgia’s first appearance in the NCAA’s since 2016 when it finished 18th. The Bulldogs won the team national title in 2001, as well as three individual titles since 1979. Overall, the Bulldogs have a combined record of 36 top-20 individual finishes at the national championship.
“The journey that we’ve been on the past couple of years to have a chance to go to Nationals, we’re enjoying this and are going to soak it in for about 24 hours,” Brewer said. “Then, we’ll worry about the national championships. It’s nice to see them rewarded.”