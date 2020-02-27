The Georgia women’s golf team logged its first team title of the season by 23 shots at The Gold Rush Tournament in Seal Beach, California, on Tuesday.
Georgia conquered the 54-hole course, ending as a team at 1-under 863 with the Bulldogs taking three of the top four positions on the individual leaderboard, finishing 3-under par.
“It was a great round of golf, one of the best 18 holes in school history,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “I think we played our best golf over the final nine holes today. That says a lot about this team and its potential going forward.”
Dominating the leaderboard and achieving her first collegiate win, freshman Céleste Dao was awarded medalist honors, closing the tournament at 7-under 209. One stroke behind Dao, freshman Caterina Don finished second, and sophomore Jo Hua Hung finished fourth shooting 1-under par.
“We’ve had back-to-back highly rated recruiting classes, and individually, their resumes are very, very impressive,” Brewer said. “We knew this was coming. Hats off to them for doing what they did today as a team and showing off our depth too, with Céleste winning while competing as an individual.”
Leading the Bulldogs to victory on Tuesday, Don entered with a 5-under 67, and Hung entered with 2-under 70. Additionally, sophomore Jenny Bae and freshmen Candice Mahe stood at even-par 72s.
Finishing the tournament at 5-over 221, Mahe tied for 10th overall. Bae tied for 21st individually with freshmen teammate Caroline Craig at 10-over 226.
Georgia will compete on March 6 at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate held at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Looking forward to next weekend, the Bulldogs are expecting another big win.
“We believe we’re much better than our Golfstat ranking (No. 38) right now, and the Darius Rucker gives us a chance to prove that. We’re excited about the opportunity to go there and compete with the best teams in the country. We believe we should be ranked with them,” Brewer said.
