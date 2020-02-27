Georgia golfer Jenny Bae hits the ball on the fairway at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Friday, April 12, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. Georgia women’s golf went into Friday as the No. 7 seed for match play after tying Ole Miss for sixth place on Thursday. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)