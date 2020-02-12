Sophomore Jo Hua Hung led the Georgia women’s golf team with a season low 2-under 70 on the final day of the Lady Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Mar, Puerto Rico. The Bulldogs ended the day with a 8-over 296 and finished eighth over three days.
“As a team, we played 13-14 holes really well and had about 3-4 of holes where we struggled,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “I know how talented we are so I’m going to attribute that to a bit of rust and not competing for a while. We’ll touch up some things and get ready for our next event.”
Leading the overall scoring for the Bulldogs over the three days was sophomore Jenny Bae and freshman Caterina Don, who tied for 19th overall both shooting 4 over par. Bae and Don helped lead Georgia all three days, with Bae leading the team after day one, later jumped by Don for Georgia’s individual leader in day two.
The eighth place finish comes after being in fifth place after the first round of the tournament followed by a fall to seventh after the conclusion of day two. Georgia’s last competition before Puerto Rico was late October in Nassau, Bahamas, where they also finished in eighth place.
“Some of us haven’t competed in close to 100 days,” Brewer said. “There were a couple of shots where you could see that lack of tournament competition hurt us.”
Hung’s Tuesday effort propelled her up 24 spots and tied for 31st at 223. She teed off from No. 10 and immediately birdied that hole. After nine straight pars, Hung earned her only bogey of the day at No. 2. She shot a birdie at No. 3 and did the same at No. 7 to give her the best single round for Georgia the entire weekend.
Freshman Candice Mahe ended tied for 43rd at 225 while Caroline Craig, who competed individually, finished tied for 47th at 226. Celeste Dao tied for 53rd at 229.
Northwestern won the tournament with Georgia’s lone SEC opponent, Kentucky, finishing fifth overall. The Bulldogs and Wildcast will compete again in Birmingham, Alabama, in the SEC championships between April 15-19.
Georgia’s only regular season home appearance comes March 20-22 in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.
The spring season continues for the Bulldogs when they travel to Seal Beach, California, on Feb. 24-25 to compete in the Gold Rush hosted by Long Beach State.
