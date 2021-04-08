No. 13 Georgia women’s golf finished in 14th place at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic on Wednesday. The Bulldogs posted a 301 on the final round to finish with a tournament score of 910 at the University Club.
This concludes Georgia’s regular-season schedule. The SEC championships will begin April 14 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club outside Birmingham, Alabama.
“You want to end your season on a perfect note, but at the end of the day, this just puts a wrap on our regular season,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “Everyone starts at zero next week no matter what you’ve accomplished so far.”
Georgia was short of sophomore Caterina Don this week, who opted to stay in Athens to concentrate on her classes and practice, per a release from the University of Georgia Athletics Association. She will return to competition in Birmingham for the SEC championships.
No. 10 LSU took both the team title and individual title on its home course. The Tigers were led by sophomore Ingrid Lindblad who shot 5-under-par 211. As a team, the Tigers shot 852, which was 22 shots better than runner-ups Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
For the Bulldogs, Jo Hua Hung tied for 20th at 5-over 221, Caroline Craig tied for 50th at 228, Candice Mahé tied for 55th at 230, Jenny Bae tied for 60th at 231 and Céleste Dao finished 75th at 245.
Georgia’s 14th place finish showed a standstill from Tuesday, where it ended the day in 14th as well with scores of 308 in round one and 301 in round two.
Notable performances in the tournament came from the opening round, where Bae, Craig, Hung and Mahé all recorded a birdie on their final three holes.
All 14 SEC programs will compete in 54 holes of stroke play from April 14-16. Following round three, an individual SEC winner will be crowned and the team competition will drop to eight schools. The teams will play quarterfinals and semifinals on April 17, before the finals on April 18. The finals will air live on the SEC Network from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
“We look forward to getting to a golf course we’ve played great on in the past and starting the most important part of our season,” Brewer said.