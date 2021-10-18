Georgia traveled to Stanford for the Stanford Intercollegiate where the Bulldogs finished 13th overall. This was after a school record performance at the Illini Invitational three days prior where Georgia won the competition.
The Bulldogs kicked off their weekend at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a 296 score on Friday which placed them at 11th overall. Each player on Georgia’s lineup scored a 74 on Friday, including Jenny Bae, Caterina Don, Isabella Holpfer and Jo Hua Hung. These scores placed them each at 40th individually.
“We play an aggressive style and our aggressiveness probably cost us a few shots today,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “We’ll learn and bounce back the next two days and attack the course a little differently.”
The Bulldogs’ Saturday score consisted of a 9-over-par-293, keeping them at 11th overall.
“We wanted to play a little better and move up the leaderboard a little more but playing with four is a challenge,” Brewer said. “We’re excited to get the chance to compete again tomorrow.”
A 2-under-69-par was posted by Holpfer, the team’s best score of the day. The score consisted of four birdies and two bogeys.
Jenny Bae was unable to play for the rest of the tournament. This left the team’s remaining score to be a 73 from Hung, 74 from Craig and 77 from Don.
“This is not a course where nine, 10 or 11 teams are going to be shooting under par,” Brewer said. “If we clean up just a few things, we could take advantage of the opportunity to show what we’re capable of.”
Georgia closed out the weekend with a Sunday score of 302. This dropped them to a final 13th overall.
“We had some of our weaknesses exposed this weekend,” Brewer said. “We aspire to win the national title, and this weekend was a great learning experience. This group has shown they are willing to work hard.”
With Bae’s absence, the team was unable to have a drop score and played with only four players, meaning every player’s score counted in the overall score.
Holpfer and Craig were the Bulldogs’ Sunday leaders, tallying 3-over-74-par each. Along with this came a 76 posted by Hung and a 78 by Don.
Holpfer led the team with an individual rank of 26th. Hung followed with a tie for 55th, Don with 66th and Craig 71st.
Stanford was the first place finisher for the weekend, winning on its home course.
This tournament concludes the Bulldogs’ Fall portion of their season and will return in February at the Columbia Classic.