The Georgia women’s golf team wrapped up conference play for the season with a 14th place finish at the SEC Championships at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.
Jenny Bae put together a career-best individual performance climbing 28 spots across the final two rounds to finish 10th on the individual leaderboard at 8-under 208. She is just the fourth Georgia golfer to record two rounds in the 60s at the SEC Championships, joining 2007 medalist Taylor Leon, 2011 runner-up Harang Lee and Marta Silva Zamora, who finished third in 2010.
“Jenny played really well again today,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “It’s nice for her to show the firepower and ability to go low for us. It’s even more encouraging considering she did so at SECs leading into NCAA Regionals being our next event.”
LSU won the tournament with South Carolina and Ole Miss coming in second and third while the Gamecocks’ Pauline Roussin-Bouchard claimed the individual title. Georgia initially led Texas A&M and Missouri after the first round of play, but fell behind to finish 14th in the field. After Bae’s impressive showing, the Bulldogs were led by Jo Hua Hung, who finished 41st with a 1-over 217 and Isabella Holpfer, who tied for 63rd at 227.
“We’ll get back to practice next week,” Brewer said. “This break will allow everyone to head up a little bit and get a little rest before we get ready to compete in our final two tournaments of the year.”
Despite the difficult team performance, Georgia remains in contention heading into one of the most important tournaments of the season. The Bulldogs will be drawn into one of four NCAA Regionals, which will be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, and Stanford, California. Out of the 18 teams in each regional, the top six will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.