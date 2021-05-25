The No. 11 Georgia women’s golf team finished its season in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday, posting an 18th place finish at the NCAA Championships. This is Georgia’s 27th top-20 finish at the national championships over the past 43 years.
“We feel like we have a team that was capable of competing for a national title,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “We’re disappointed, but we’re young. We’ve got to do a lot of work over the next 365 days to extend next season by three more days.”
The Bulldogs missed the team cut by three places, as Monday’s stroke play only includes the top-15 teams. Following Monday, the top eight teams will continue to match play and determine the national champion.
Georgia finished as a team at 902, seven strokes short of clinching the 15th place qualification.
Stanford controls both the team leaderboard and individual leaderboard going into Monday, led by first place Rachel Heck and second place Angelina Ye.
As for the Bulldogs, Jenny Bae led the team tied for 59th at 8-over par 224, followed by Candice Mahé at 9-over 225, Caterina Don at 11-over 227, Isabella Holpfer at 14-over 230 and Jo Hua Hung tied for 117th at 19-over 235.
“We need to become a staple at the national championships,” Brewer said. “It’s a step we’re here and disappointed we finished 18th.”
The Bulldogs opened at the GrayHawk Golf Club in 20th place with a score of 307 in brutal wind conditions Friday. Mahé carded a 1-over 73 to lead the team, including two birdies on the back nine.
Saturday showed improvement, as Georgia moved up to 17th place with a 7-over 295 in the second round. Bae, Holpfer and Hung all shot 73 and contributed to five total birdies on the day for the Bulldogs.
Sunday’s score of 12-over 300 brought the Bulldogs down to 18th place behind Kent State. The effort was led by Don with an even-par 72.
“We have a good team, and we’re excited to get back in August,” Don said. “We’ll have a good team with the people who were here and the people we have at home and we’ll get ready for another run at an SEC, Regional and national championship. We’ll hopefully get our revenge on this same golf course next year.”
The young Bulldog team will be adding LoraLie Cowart, who won the GHSA Class 6A state title for Carrollton High School last week, to the roster in the fall.