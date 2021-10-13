The Georgia women’s golf team finished first in the two-day Illinois Invitational, boasting its second-best score in a tournament in Bulldog history.
The team shot a 6-under-282 on Monday before play was suspended midway through the second round due to the weather. At the end of the day, the Bulldogs sat on top of the leaderboard.
“We played really well [on Monday], maybe even better than the score indicates because of the rain and wind this afternoon,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “It may not look like it on paper, but this afternoon may be our best round of the year so far considering the conditions.”
Isabella Holpfer finished the first day tied for second place individually as she shot 6-under through 29 holes. Jenny Bae, Caterina Don and Jo Hua Hung all finished tied for 12th place on the day after shooting 2-under.
Caroline Craig finished the day at even-par, which tied for 28th place, while Zoë Walker finished the day at 5-over.
By the end of the first day, Georgia sat just ahead of Texas Tech, who finished the day at 11-under. Rounding out the top five were Purdue, Illinois and LSU.
As the tournament continued on Tuesday, Georgia finished the day with a combined 15-under 849, which tied with Louisville to capture the title.
Louisville and Georgia were followed by Purdue, LSU and San Jose State to round out the top five.
“They played great today. We’re a seasoned team, and we know how to handle ourselves under pressure,” Brewer said.
Holpfer ended the tournament tied for sixth individually at 5-under 211. Emily Price of Kent State, who finished five shots ahead of Holpfer, took home medalist honors.
Hung and Craig tied for 13th individually at 3-under 213, Don tied for 25th at 1-under 215 and Bae and Walker finished the tournament tied for 42nd at 219.
The tournament win gives Brewer his 15th title during his 10 seasons at Georgia.
Georgia is scheduled to fly to San Francisco directly from Illinois as they are set to compete in the Stanford Intercollegiate this Friday, completing its tournaments for the calendar year.