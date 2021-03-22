No. 13 Georgia women’s golf placed fifth on Sunday at the 49th annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. The Bulldogs played among four top-10 teams and eight top-25 teams at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
“It was another top-5 finish for the spring season,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “A lot of positives to take away overall and some errors we can get better at.”
The field consisted of all 14 SEC schools as well as other powerhouses such as Southern California, Louisville and College of Charleston.
No. 1 South Carolina took the team title on the weekend, holding off No. 6 Ole Miss by two strokes at 881. The top-5 was rounded out by Kentucky at 890, No. 16 Arkansas at 893 and the Bulldogs at 898.
Junior Jenny Bae and senior Gabriela Coello led the Bulldogs on Sunday, each shooting 2-over-par 74. For Coello, this was a bittersweet day.
“It was very special. It was my last Liz. It was my last round at home,” Coello said. “I made a birdie on No. 1 and I’ve always joked that I’ve never made a birdie there. That was awesome.”
All 10 Bulldogs competed this weekend and were split into two squads as Georgia Red and Georgia Black. Jo Hua Hong led Georgia Red along with Bae, CélesteDao, Caterina Don and Caroline Craig.
Georgia Black consisted of Coello, Isabella Holpfer, Candice Mahé, Allison Crenshaw and Zoe Walker.
“It was fun to compete against great teams and great golfers,” Dao said. “We play this course often in qualifiers, but it’s hard to shoot low. Seeing all these great players shooting high scores shows how hard the course is.”
On the individual end, LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad birdied her final hole on Sunday to finish at 4-under and claim the title. South Carolina’s Ana Pelaez wrapped up at 2-under 214 to finish second.
For the Bulldogs, Hung tied for 16th with a score of 223 followed by Bae who tied for 22nd at 224 and Don who tied for 32nd at 226.
The Bulldogs will take a two-and-half week break before resuming action as a team at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic.
Don, Holpfer and Mahé will compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur before the LSU Tiger Golf Classic. It’s just the second edition of the tournament and takes place on March 31- April 3.
The SEC championships will be held at the Greystone Golf and Country Club on April 14-18.