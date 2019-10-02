The Georgia women’s golf team placed third in the Molly Collegiate Invitational in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday.

Georgia shot a 28-over 892 at the 54-hole tournament. The Bulldogs had two top-five individual finishers by freshmen players Caroline Craig and Caterina Don. Craig ended the event with a 2-over 218, and Caterina Don shot a 3-over 219. Craig placed fourth in the tournament, followed by Don at fifth.

“You always want to win, but there were plenty of positives to build on this week heading into the rest of the fall,” head coach Josh Brewer said.

This tournament was Craig’s first collegiate tournament, and she proved to be a huge asset for the team, carding a 74 on Tuesday.

“She’s just confident in herself and her skills. We want to try to win and SEC Championship and national title and the depth of our team is very important in that pursuit,” Brewer said.

Stanford finished in first after shooting a 4-under 860, while Oregon followed at 866. San Diego State and Oregon State finished behind Georgia.

The Bulldogs will fly back to Athens only for a week before heading to the Stanford Intercollegiate Oct. 11-13.

“Several of those schools haven’t started classes yet, so for a young team like ours a couple weeks into school to come all this way and finish third is a solid performance,” Brewer said.

With a week of rest, the Bulldogs will be ready to head back to the West Coast.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we think we’re built to handle it,” Brewer said.