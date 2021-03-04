The 13th-ranked Georgia women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Gamecock Intercollegiate from Columbia, South Carolina, on Wednesday with a ninth place finish.
Out of the 18-team field, there were 11 squads ranked within the top 25, including four of the country’s top five teams. Despite the middle of the pack finish, Georgia finished ahead of Baylor, the nation’s top-ranked team.
“The hard part about our sport is how hard it is to win,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “I want to be at the top of the leaderboard, but we have to realize we did beat seven, eight, nine good teams here. We got wins against some really good teams. A lot of times you focus on who you lost to and forget about those wins.”
After a slow start on the tournament’s first day, Georgia climbed to sixth overall after another successful second round.
In the end, Duke completed a sweep of the individual and team titles, with Erica Shepherd posting a tournament-best 7-under-par 209 as the Blue Devils beat out their in-state rivals Wake Forest who finished in second.
Individually, Jenny Bae posted Georgia's best finish at 15th overall, while Caterina Don finished 29th, posting the Bulldogs’ best mark in the final round at 1-under.
“This was definitely the toughest field we’ve faced this season,” Brewer said. “You have all of the top SEC teams, the top-two teams from the ACC and the No. 1 team in the country.”
Georgia will resume play in two weeks as they host the 40th annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens from March 19-21. The field will mostly be SEC teams, but will also include Louisville, College of Charleston and Southern California.
“This week was a good barometer of where we stand right now,” Brewer said. “We know we’re really close to putting things together as a team but at the same time, this keeps us hungry. We’re working hard. We want to be the team everyone is clapping for at the end of the tournament.”