The Georgia women’s golf team fell on the leaderboard on Saturday after shooting a 6-over 294. The “Red” team is now tied at 4th place with Tennessee. Both teams have shot a total 6-over 582.
Auburn is now leading the tournament with a 2-under 574.
"We would like to be leading like after yesterday, but we're playing in basically a conference championship so if you don't play well — or even great — every day, you're going to fall behind a little bit," head coach Josh Brewer said. "We're still in a position where we have a chance to win the golf tournament, and we're going to try to go out tomorrow and have our best round of the year."
The “Red” team counted a 72 from Jenny Bae, a 73 from Caterina Don, a 74 from Isabella Holpfer and both Caroline Craig and Jo Hua Hung shot a 75.
Holpfer fell three spots on the individual leaderboard on Saturday. She is one of six golfers tied for 4th place at an overall 1-under 143.
Caroline Craig also dropped on the individual leaderboard after shooting a slightly higher score than she shot on Friday. She is among a five-way tie for 10th place.
Bae of the “Red” team and Céleste Dao of the “Black” team tied for Georgia’s best individual scores on the day. Both shot an even-par 72.
"I am feeling a little bit more light hearted, but I'm definitely still feeling some tension,” Bae said. “Today, my putting helped more than yesterday. Also, my shots were straighter, and I gained more accuracy.”
The “Black” team is now ranked 12th with a 10-over 298 on Saturday and an overall 603. They counted scores from Dao, Candice Mahe with a 73, Alison Crenshaw with a 76 and Gabriela Coello with a 77. The dropped score came from Zoe Walker, who shot a 78.
Bae and Dao are tied on the individual leaderboard in 26th place with an overall 4-over 148, and Hung is tied with Vanderbilt’s Jayna Choi at 30th with a 5-over 149.
Bae had two birdies at hole 14 and 18 on Saturday. Dao had four birdies at holes 2, 5, 11 and 12.
No. 11 Vanderbilt and No. 18 Mississippi State are tied at second place with an overall 581. Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi took first place in the individual leaderboard after Saturday’s play with a 6-under 138.
Teams will compete in the last day of the LMFCC beginning on Sunday morning.
The “Red” team will be paired with Tennessee and Kentucky for the last day of play, and will tee off between 8:30-9:14 a.m. The “Black” team will compete alongside Texas A&M and Missouri, teeing off between 8:34-9:18 a.m.
