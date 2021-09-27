In new terrain at the Mason Rudolph Championship, the No. 5 Georgia women’s golf team finished sixth overall. The Bulldogs started their weekend at 13th place with a 10-over 298 performance but came back the next two days for a top-10 finish.
Jo Hua Hung was Georgia’s star of Friday, posting 1-under 71 and tying at 13th individually. Hung’s six-shot superior performance did not count towards the team’s betterment.
“I’m happy she’s able to compete as an individual,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “The players who earn spots in our lineup need to take advantage of that opportunity.”
Jenny Bae shot a 73 for the Bulldog’s lineup while Caroline Craig and Caterina Don shot and Isabella Holpfer shot a 77.
Following Friday, there came more promising performances from the team. The 7-under 281 display sent the Bulldogs up seven spots, tying at sixth and tallying at 3-over 579.
“It was good to rebound today and do so throughout the lineup,” Brewer said. “This is the reverse of the first tournament where we were in the front and trying to hold on to the lead.”
Many Georgia players shot better than par the next day, with Bae shooting 4-under 68. This was followed by Craig, Don, and Mahé each with 1-under 71.Georgia’s score was not only 17 shots better than Friday’s, but also placed them second overall.
“I think the sense of focus and urgency and confidence you need to compete and win was there today,” Brewer said. “We know if we can maintain those things, we have the talent to be at the top of the leaderboard at every tournament.”
Jenny Bae led Georgia on Saturday. The senior’s three birdies and one eagle performance tied her for sixth at 3-under 141. On Sunday, Holpfer led the team with a 2-under 70, the Bulldogs finished at 2-over 866 for the weekend. This kept them tied for sixth place overall.
“We played well the last two days but really didn’t give ourselves a chance of winning after the first round,” Brewer said. “Once we can put three days together, it will be a special tournament.”
Other significant scores included Bae and Craig shooting 72 as well as a 73 for Don. The team’s overall total was 1-under 287. Hung individually posted a career-low 6-under 66. This planted her in fifth place with 7-under 209.
Georgia’s conclusion involved a seven birdie trim off its overall score on the last three holes. This resulted in six of the team’s golfers posting 10 par-or-better individual daily scores.
Oregon came out on top for the weekend, scoring a breakaway 14-under.
“We know we’re really deep as a team,” Brewer said. “When we put it all together, it will be a special week but it also has the makings of propelling us into a great year. It’s one potentially for the record books as long as we keep working hard and staying focused.”