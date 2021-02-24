No. 10 Georgia women’s golf placed sixth after its final day at the Florida Gators Invitational. The Bulldogs showed consistent improvement on the leaderboard throughout the tournament at the Mark Bostick Golf Course, climbing from eighth place after the opening round to finish sixth.
Overall, there were zero top-10 finishes from Georgia. Caterina Don tied for 20th at 218, while Jenny Bae, Caroline Craig and Céleste Dao all tied for 29th at 220. Jo Hua Hung tied for 44th at 223.
Not enough progress in third round
Georgia finished Tuesday’s final round shooting 292, putting them in sixth place to end the tournament.
The Bulldogs started off well shooting near par, but struggled late in the day. They began the day at 3-over but fell to 9-over after the final nine.
Craig led the team with 1-under 69. The Bulldogs also counted a 3-over-par 73 from Hung, a 4-over 74 from Bae and a 6-over 76 from Don.
“Caroline had a very good round today to lead us on the final day,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “Hat’s off to her.”
Ole Miss and No. 16 Florida finished the tournament tied for first at 856.
‘I’m getting sort of tired of saying ‘We’re close,’” Brewer said. “We know we’re eventually going to grind it out and make that next step of learning what it takes to win.”
Georgia sits eight shots short of lead after second round
The Bulldogs improved to seventh place on Monday, eight shots shy of No. 4 Ole Miss who stood atop the leaderboard.
“Overall, we know we’re five deep and look forward to trying to post our best score of the spring tomorrow and being at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day,” Brewer said.
Dao had a steady performance on the day, tallying in three birdies and two bogeys. She ended the second round tied for 12th individually along with Don, both at 2-over-par.
“It was a good round by Céleste,” Brewer said. “She continues to get better each day and give us even more confidence that multiple players can shoot under par for us on any given day.”
Georgia’s other counting scores came from a pair of 72s from Bae and Hun.
As the Rebels took the lead on Monday, UCF fell to second tied with Maryland.
First round wind hurts Georgia early
The Bulldogs struggled to adjust to the weather conditions on Sunday, showing a 19-over par on the front nine. They were able to regroup and finish the back nine at a 5-over-par.
“We let the wind get to us early,” Brewer said. “We let it affect us and cause us to hit some shots we’d like to take back. We did a nice job adjusting and playing the back nine really well. At least it didn’t take us 18 holes to figure it out.”
Georgia ended up firing a 16-over 296 on the day. The Bulldogs were led by Don’s 1-over 71, placing her in a tie for ninth place on the individual board. Georgia also counted a 3-over 73 by Dao, a 4-over 74 from Bae and an 8-over 78 posted by Craig.
No. 14 UCF came out atop the team board on day one, shooting a 3-over 283 as a team. They were followed by No. 24 Tennessee and No. 16 Florida in second and third.
Florida’s Annabell Fuller carded the best individual round of the day, a 3-under 67.
The Bulldogs will return to action in the Gamecock Intercollegiate on March 1-3 at the Columbia Country Club in Columbia, South Carolina.