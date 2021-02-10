The sixth-ranked Georgia women's golf team wrapped up the LTWF Heroes Intercollegiate with a third place finish in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were led by top-15 individual finishes by Jenny Bae, Caterina Don and Jo Hua Hung.
Georgia finished the final day carding in a 4-over-par 292 at The Founders Club. Oklahoma State won the team title, shooting 6-under 282. Ole Miss fell to second place, just two strokes shy of a first place finish.
“Unfortunately, we were never able to get enough going to put any pressure on the leaders,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “At the same time, we battled to the end and posted a solid team round. We’re coming home a little disappointed. We feel like we could’ve gotten ourselves in contention today and were unable to do that.”
Don led the Bulldogs for the second straight day, shooting 1-under par. Bae also contributed a tallied score at 73, along with Celeste Dao and Hung both scoring 74.
On an individual note, Don tied for third place at 6-under 210, nine shots back from first place Maja Stark of Oklahoma State. Hung finished in 10th place, shooting 2-under 214.
Brewer believes the Bulldogs will be able to learn from Tuesday’s performance.
“At times, we didn’t make the right decisions today,” Brewer said. “That’s part of the learning process, especially when you’re near the top of the leaderboard like we were today and every mistake is magnified. If we find ourselves in the same position in a couple of weeks or throughout the rest of the spring, I expect we’ll perform better after learning from today.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action from Feb 21-23. in the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, hosted by Florida.