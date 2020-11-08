The Georgia women’s golf team wrapped up their last tournament of fall, the 48th annual Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, in third place with an overall score of 8-over 782. They shot a 2-over 290 on Sunday.
The team finished eight shots behind Auburn, who were champions of the tournament.
Head coach Josh Brewer positively spoke on completing the fall season despite COVID-19 concerns.
“To make it through all three tournaments to me speaks to the discipline not only in our program but the programs throughout the SEC,” Brewer said. “There were guidelines that we all were asked to follow and were willing to do.”
The counting scores on Sunday for the “Red” team came from Caterina Don, who shot a 1-under 71, Jenny Bae and Caroline Craig, who both shot an even-par 72, and Jo Hua Hung, who shot a 75. The dropped score was Isabella Holpfer’s 5-over 77.
Craig finished in seventh on the individual leaderboard. Her even-par 216 was her career-best score. Craig now has seven top-ten individual performances in her two seasons at Georgia.
Craig entered the second half of her day at 2-over, but birdied holes No. 11 and 13 to bring her to even-par. Her bogey at No. 16 and birdie at 17 evened out, and she closed with a par on No. 18.
Don had an exceptional day on Sunday, shooting four birdies at No. 2, 3, 6 and 8 and scoring eight straight pars on No. 11-18.
“The first few holes at UGA are really hard and making a bunch of birdies early gave me a bunch of confidence,” Don said. “I did make a mistake along the way, but I was able to finish good in the wind.”
Georgia’s “Black” team finished in 12th overall with a 904. Their 13-over 301 on Sunday maintained their spot on the leaderboard.
The “Black” team’s counting scores came from Céleste Dao and Candice Mahe’s 74s, Gabriela Coello’s 75 and Zoë Walker’s 78.
In addition to Craig, four other Georgia golfers finished in the top 30 on the individual leaderboard. Bae and Holpfer tied for 19th place with a score of 220, Don tied for 22nd with a score of 221 and Dao tied for 24th with a score of 222.
Tennessee finished just above Georgia in second place with a final score of 1-over 865.
Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell, Mississippi State’s Hannah Levi and Auburn’s Megan Schofil tied for the individual title with a score of 3-under 213.
The team will take a break from tournaments from December to January and will return to competition in February.
“We’re going to have a winning record against almost every SEC school going into the offseason,” Brewer said. “That includes some teams that are top 5 in the country. There are a lot of positives, but still we have some work to do. We finished fifth, fifth and third. We want to try to win so we need to continue working and not just rest. Whatever our spring schedule looks like, we’ll be ready to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.