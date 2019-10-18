Only three tournaments in her collegiate career, UGA women's golf freshman Caterina Don has been included in Golfweek’s Fall Award Watchlist for the ANNIKA award.
The ANNIKA award is given annually to the top female collegiate golfer as voted on by coaches, players, and members of the media. Don was one of 15 golfers named in this list. Currently ranked as the 25th best amateur female golfer by the World Amatuer Golf Ranking website, Don has proved in a short time that she is worth the hype.
In her collegiate debut at the Minnesota Invitational, Don won the individual title, the first Bulldog to win her first tournament since 1998. More recently, Don finished fifth at The Molly and tied for 23rd at The Stanford Collegiate. Don leads the women’s golf team in par-or-better rounds, with four, and also leads in birdies, with 25.
In her lowest round yet, Don came a stroke short of Georgia’s school record with a 6-under 66 at the Minnesota Invitational.
Don is part of a very talented freshman class, including Caroline Craig and Céleste Dao, who have impressed so far as well this season. Under Head Coach Josh Brewer, the women’s golf team has performed well for the last few seasons, and these freshmen will look to continue that success.
