The Georgia women’s golf team is leading the individual and team leaderboards after the first day of the 48th annual Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, held at the Georgia Golf Course.
Georgia has two teams competing in the LMFCC this weekend. Georgia’s leading “Red” team consists of Jenny Bae, Caroline Craig, Caterina Don, Isabella Holpfer and Jo Hua Hung, who shot an even-par 288.
“It’s the first time this fall we’ve been leading after day one. They’ve worked hard. Our qualifying has been a grind. It’s nice to see them rewarded,” said head coach Josh Brewer.
Craig and Holpfer are both among a three-way tie, along with Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell, for first place on the individual leaderboard, shooting a 3-under 69.
This score ties Craig’s career best. She birdied five holes throughout the day at hole No. 2, 10, 11, 15 and 17.
Holpfer, the freshman from Austria, recorded her first under-par score at Georgia. She birdied three holes at number 5, 12 and 13 and eagled hole 2.
“I got off to a good start and holed out at No. 2,” Holpfer said. “I didn’t see it go in, but Josh was up on the green and saw it so I knew. I would say it was a confidence booster.”
The other counting scores from Georgia’s “Red” team came from Hung at 74 and Bae at 76. Don came in with a 77, shooting the dropped score for the day.
Georgia’s “Black” team consists of Gabriella Coello, Alison Crenshaw, Céleste Dao, Candice Mahe and Zoë Walker. The team comes in at 11th place overall after day one.
The counting scores from the “Black” team were from Coello, who shot a 74, Dao, who shot a 76, Crenshaw, who shot a 77, and Mahe, who shot a 78.
Coello and Hung are also sitting in the top-20 of the individual leaderboard at 19th after the first day.
Four teams trail closely behind Georgia in the team leaderboard. No. 1 LSU, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 11 Vanderbilt and No. 18 Mississippi State are all tied for second at a 4-over 292.
Georgia’s “Red” team will be paired with Vanderbilt and Tennessee on Saturday, and Georgia’s “Black” team will pair with Alabama and Missouri. All Georgia players will tee off between 9:25-10:13 a.m.
