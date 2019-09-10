The Georgia women’s golf team was tied with Oklahoma for fourth place when play at the Minnesota Invitational was suspended due to weather on Monday.
Freshman Caterina Don led the way. Don had a 3-shot lead individually until the suspension of play. After the third weather delay of the day, 15 teams were ushered off the Prestwick Golf Club course while teams were in their second rounds. The tournament is scheduled to finish up on Tuesday with a shortened 36-hole event.
“It was probably as challenging a day mentally as it was physically,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “It’s tough when there’s wind and rain and with these storms lightning, which means you know you’re probably going to get pulled off the course. You just have to stay patient. We knew we would probably be going out to play 5-6 holes and then get pulled off. When that happens, you just try to come back in and reset to get ready to go back out.”
Don is currently ranked No. 28 in the world. She came out strong with a 6-under 66 on her first round. During the beginning of her second round, Don was 3-under through the first six holes until the rain came in to delay her. Her three-shot lead is ahead of Natasha Andrea Oon of San Jose State and Delaney Shah of Louisville. Both Oon and Shah are tied for second.
“She’s had a special run over the past couple of years,” Brewer said. “Just to come out and make it look so effortless on her first day of college golf was really impressive. She expects and wants to be known as one of the best players in the world and today was a statement that she is one of the best.”
Other strong rounds came from an even-par round from Jo Hua Hung and two 78s from Jenny Bae and Céleste Dao. Georgia dropped senior Kelsey Kurnett’s score of 79 in the first round.
Overall, Georgia put up a 6-over 294 in the first round. Going into the last round on Tuesday, the Bulldogs stand at fourth place with a total of 5-over. Kentucky and Virginia Tech are tied for first place, followed by San Jose State in third.
On Tuesday, Georgia will be paired with Louisville and Miami for the rest of the tournament.
“We’re just going to go out and try to play the best 10-11 holes that we can,” Brewer said. “If we do that, we think we’ll have a chance to win. I know they’re excited to have the chance to bring home a trophy this early in the season. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves tomorrow.”
