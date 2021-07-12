Georgia women’s golf head coach Josh Brewer announced last Friday that Caroline Westrup will be joining the team in an assistant coaching role.
Westrup will be starting her first collegiate coaching job after serving as a coach at IMG Academy since 2018. She brings plenty of experience playing both collegiately and professionally.
During her collegiate career at Florida State, the Ahus, Sweden, native was a four-time All-American, the only Seminole in program history to achieve such a feat. She also won a FSU-record five individual titles, including her first career victory at the 2006 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens.
"I have great memories of UGA and Athens since my first win in a college tournament was here," Westrup said. "It's kind of funny that now I'm back here."
As a professional, Westrup won two professional events: the LET’s 2005 Ladies Finnish Masters and the Symetra's 2015 Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge. Westrup’s professional career allowed her to compete on the LPGA, LET and Symetra Tours before retiring in 2018 to coach the game she enjoys.
As she turns the page to start her chapter with the Bulldogs’ women’s golf program, Westrup is setting her sights on a national championship.
"I'm super excited to start a new career and journey in my life," Westrup said. "I can't wait to share my experience with the girls on the team and for us to start working toward our goal for this season, which is to win a national championship."