The Georgia women's golf program is off to a scorching-hot start this summer, with multiple Bulldogs putting up big results in individual tournaments.
Allison Crenshaw, a rising senior for the program, captured the Southeastern Collegiate Tour tournament in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Crenshaw took home medalist honors at Cypress Lakes Golf Course after shooting 225 over three rounds. Her victory is just one highlight of a very strong start to the summer for the women’s golf program.
LoraLie Cowart, an incoming freshman, was the runner-up at the Georgia State Golf Association Girl’s Championship at the Valdosta Country Club. Cowart was named the Georgia Player of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, and she helped guide Carrollton High School to a class 6A state championship.
Two more Bulldogs also finished second in their respective tournaments. Caroline Craig and Isabella Holpfer were runners-up at the GSGA Top 60 Women’s Classic and the Salzburg Women’s Open respectively.
Other notable finishes to start the summer include a top 10 finish from senior Zoë Walker at the Alabama Women's Stroke Play Championship and a top 15 finish from Caterina Don at the Italian Women's Amateur Stroke Play Championship.
Georgia returns nine of 10 golfers from their 2021 season, where they finished in 18th place at the NCAA Championship. The Bulldogs will also add the No. 39 player from the American Junior Golf Association in Cowart.