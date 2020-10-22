The Georgia women’s golf team competed in the 54-hole tournament, The Ally, from Oct. 19-21 and finished fifth for the second tournament in a row.
The Ally was held in West Point, Mississippi, at Old Waverly Golf Club. It was hosted by Mississippi State.
The team rallied from behind throughout the three days of the tournament, finishing in tenth on Monday and eighth on Tuesday.
“We just continued to trust that we’re good enough to shoot under-par as a team every day,” said head coach Josh Brewer. “We focused on what we’ve been working on and staying patient. For the most part, that’s what it was the last two days. Honestly, it’s a great quality to have to play your best golf late in the tournament and move past people.”
The top five lineup was Jenny Bae, Caterina Don, Candice Mahe, Celeste Dao and Jo Hua Hung. Over the three day tournament, the team shot a 4-over 868. On Wednesday, the scoring players shot a 2-under 286.
After the team’s first tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Jenny Bae said she had worked on her short game and accuracy throughout the week.
Her work paid off as she finished third overall on the individual scoreboard. She shot a 6-under 210, her new career best score. Her previous best score in a 54-hole tournament was 3-over.
Wednesday’s low score came from Celeste Dao, who shot a 3-under 69. The other counting scores came from Bae with a 2-under 70, Hung with an even par 72 and Don with a 3-over 75.
Hung pulled herself up on the leaderboard throughout the tournament. On Monday, she recorded the drop score at 78, and on Tuesday, Georgia counted her 74. She finished 48th on the individual scoreboard, shooting an overall 224.
The University of South Carolina won The Ally, shooting a 12-under 852. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of USC also shot the low score individually with a 14-under 202.
Georgia will host The Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate at the Georgia Golf Course from Nov. 6-8. This will be the last tournament of the women’s team fall semester.
“We played in two SEC previews away from home and now we have a chance to defend our home turf,” Brewer said. “You don’t want to put a target on your back, but we feel like we have a chance to wrap up the fall with a really good showing at home.”
