After last competing on Nov. 8, the Georgia women’s golf team will begin its spring season at the LTWF Heroes Intercollegiate on Feb. 7-9 in Sarasota, Florida.
Hosted by Purdue, the LTWF Heroes Intercollegiate is the first of five regular-season tournaments for the Bulldogs, who will then begin SEC play in Gainesville, Florida, during the Gators Invitational on Feb. 21-23.
“We proved in the fall that we could compete safely and have high-level competition,” said Georgia head coach Josh Brewer. “It’s a great feeling to have everyone back, and we’re all excited to start the spring season.”
Following the Gators Invitational, Georgia will compete in the Gamecock Intercollegiate on March 1-3 in Columbia, South Carolina. Next, in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, the Bulldogs will host Southern California, Louisville, the College of Charleston and the remaining 13 SEC schools on March 19-21 at the University of Georgia Golf Course.
Georgia concludes its regular season at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic on April 6-7 in Baton Rouge. The SEC championships will take place on April 14-18 in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.
The NCAA regionals will take place May 10-12, followed by the NCAA championships on May 21-26.
