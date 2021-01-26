190412_GMA_WomensGolf0004.jpg

After last competing on Nov. 8, the Georgia women’s golf team will begin its spring season at the LTWF Heroes Intercollegiate on Feb. 7-9 in Sarasota, Florida. 

Hosted by Purdue, the LTWF Heroes Intercollegiate is the first of five regular-season tournaments for the Bulldogs, who will then begin SEC play in Gainesville, Florida, during the Gators Invitational on Feb. 21-23. 

“We proved in the fall that we could compete safely and have high-level competition,” said Georgia head coach Josh Brewer. “It’s a great feeling to have everyone back, and we’re all excited to start the spring season.” 

Following the Gators Invitational, Georgia will compete in the Gamecock Intercollegiate on March 1-3 in Columbia, South Carolina. Next, in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, the Bulldogs will host Southern California, Louisville, the College of Charleston and the remaining 13 SEC schools on March 19-21 at the University of Georgia Golf Course. 

Georgia concludes its regular season at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic on April 6-7 in Baton Rouge. The SEC championships will take place on April 14-18 in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Greystone Golf and Country Club. 

The NCAA regionals will take place May 10-12, followed by the NCAA championships on May 21-26.