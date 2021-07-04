Georgia’s Jenny Bae finished off a fantastic week on Friday with a victory in the Georgia Women’s Open, two days after winning the Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship.
Bae finished even-par 72 in the final round of the Open to secure a two-stroke victory at 6-under 136. She won the Georgia Amateur in even more convincing fashion, taking victory in Rome by shooting 11-under 205. Overall, Bae played 90 holes over the course of the two tournaments, finishing 17-under.
"I've probably won twice in a week at some point but not recently," Bae said. "I feel very, very satisfied. It's been a while since I've played like this in a tournament with such low scores and a large gap. I think everything went well. I know golf is something you can't really predict, but taking my time and thinking about everything in a step-by-step process really helped."
Other Bulldogs with notable performances at the Open include Jo Hua Hung (tied for sixth), Zoë Walker (tied for ninth) and Alison Crenshaw (tied for 24th).
Bae opened play on Friday with a three-stroke lead. She began her round with back-to-back birdies to move to 8-under overall. A quadruple-bogey on hole No. 13 led to Bae briefly falling into a tie with eventual runner-up Minji Kang, but she quickly rebounded with birdies on No. 15, No. 16 and No. 17 to take back control. She finished off the victory with a par-putt on No. 18 to win her second tournament of the week.
"Obviously this is my home course, and I was pretty glad and happy to see a course that I'm so familiar with," Bae said. "I think that's what got me back in my comfort zone after messing up on one hole. I realized I had a couple of holes left plus I knew all those holes by heart. I knew I still had a chance and didn't give up."
With the victory in the Amateur, Bae joined current LGPA member Mariah Stackhouse as the only two golfers to win the Georgia Girls’ Amateur, Georgia Match Play Championship and the Georgia Women’s Am.