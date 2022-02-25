On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the Georgia women’s soccer team announced its upcoming spring schedule with three home dates and two away matches.
Georgia opens the exhibition season with two matches in Alabama, Feb. 26 against Samford and Feb. 27 against Hoover-Vestavia Boys U14. Before the Bulldogs’ first home match, they face North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on March 27.
Georgia’s first home match is against Columbus State on April 10, following this matchup Georgia plays the remainder of its spring schedule in Athens, playing on April 16 and 23. The spring schedule will conclude April 23 with the Red and Black Intersquad match.
The home matches will be held at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia and spectators are welcome to attend.
The spring games will be the first games with new head coach, Keidane McAlpine from the University of Southern California. McAlpine has been coaching for 15 years and has led his teams to accomplish great things. In 2016, he led USC to a national championship and for eight years straight he led his teams to the NCAA tournament.
Jason Lockhart will join McAlpine for the first time at Georgia in the spring games. The two coaches worked together for 10 seasons at Washington State and USC. During their time together at USC, the team never finished worse than fourth in the Pac-12.