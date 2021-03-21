Georgia women’s swimming and diving took eighth place with 181 points in the NCAA championships Saturday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Georgia earned its first top-10 national finish since 2017 and recorded the second-highest SEC finish, following only fifth-place Alabama. Virginia won its first national title with 491 points.
Georgia opens fifth on Day 1
The Georgia women’s swimming and diving team grabbed 28 points to start the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships Wednesday evening.
Georgia finished fifth overall in the 800 freestyle relay with a time of six minutes, 59.82 seconds in the first event of the meet. Virginia took first place with a time of 6:52:56.
Senior Courtney Harnish led off for Georgia with her third-fastest mark of the season (1:44:71) followed by freshmen Maxine Parker and Sloane Reinstein with splits of 1:45.11 and 1:47.11, respectively. Sophomore Zoie Hartman anchored the race with a split of 1:42:89 to give Georgia its best finish in this event since winning in 2016.
Hartman earns silver on Day 2
Hartman’s second place finish in the 200 IM highlighted Day 2 of competition for Georgia, who stood at seventh place overall with 85 points.
Hartman posted a season-best time of 1:53:84 to earn the first top-four finish for the Bulldogs since 2014. Hartman also finished 11th in both the 200 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay to earn two All-American citations.
Harnish placed eighth with a time of 4:41:33 in the 500 freestyle to earn a First Team citation for the second consecutive year, bringing her career total to 13 plaudits.
Parker joined the All-American list with her first citation after placing 12th in the 50 freestyle. She finished fourth in the consolation final with a time of 21.96.
All-American honors on Day 3
Georgia earned six All-American citations and 30 more points to round out the third day of competition in ninth place.
Harnish grabbed two more citations after top-16 finishes in the 200 freestyle and the 200 medley relay. Joining her in the relay were Parker and seniors Danielle Della Torre and Gabi Fa’amausili, who opened the race with a season-best 50 backstroke split of 24.34.
In the 100 breaststroke, Hartman ended with a sixth place finish and another All-American citation with a time of 58.25. Della Torre narrowly missed the top 16 in the event with her 17th-place time of 59.25.
Georgia finishes eighth in national championships
Georgia sealed its 29th top-10 NCAA finish with 181 points on Saturday, making its best finish since earning fourth place in 2017.
“It was not the easiest meet we’ve ever had, but we never quit fighting,” said head coach Jack Bauerle. “We closed out tonight with some strong swims and were able to end up with a top-eight finish. It was a tough meet with seven SEC teams in the top 20. We’re proud to be top-10.”
Junior Dakota Luther posted Georgia’s top finish of the evening, placing third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:53.01, her second-fastest mark of the season.
In the 200 breaststroke, Hartman finished eighth with a time of 2:07.70, beating her prelim time of 2:06.42. Della Torre also picked up All-America honors with a 14th-place time of 2:08.34 in the same event.
“Zoie was probably the star of our meet for us and was very important to our success,” said Bauerle. “I was also very happy for Danielle Della Torre tonight, and especially, Dakota. She has become a great team member and helps us in so many ways beyond swimming.”
Hartman earned All-American honors in all seven of her events after she joined Harnish, Fa’amausili and Parker in the 400 freestyle relay. The group took seventh place with a time of 3:13.09.
Parker grabbed her sixth All-American citation of the meet after finishing 12th in the 100 freestyle (48.30). Senior Olivia Anderson took the final All-American honor for the Bulldogs with a 10th-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle (16:08.22).
Georgia’s last meet of the season will be the men’s NCAA championship from March 24-27 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Bulldogs plan to carry over the momentum from their second-place finish at last month’s SEC championships.