Georgia women's head coach Jeff Wallace announced the Bulldogs’ 2019-2020 schedule on Aug. 28.
The Bulldogs will open their fall slate on Sept. 13 at the Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan. Georgia will also compete in California, Texas, Oklahoma and Florida for other events.
The ITA Kick-Off Weekend will return to Athens in January, when Georgia will host Notre Dame, Michigan State and Furman. The winner of the event will advance to the National Team Indoor Championship in Chicago.
Georgia will kick off SEC action at home against Tennessee on Feb. 29. The Bulldogs play Florida, South Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Alabama and Auburn in Athens in 2020. The Bulldogs will travel to Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Vanderbilt for their road matches.
The Dan Magill Tennis Complex, which will host Georgia’s home matches beginning in January, is undergoing an $8.5 million renovation. The complex last underwent a major renovation in 2002 when new clubhouses were built.
The Bulldogs return eight players, including 2019 ITA Division I National Female Player of the Year Katarina Jokic, and also added one of the country’s top junior players in Lea Ma, a freshman from Dix Hills, New York.
Georgia finished with a 28-2 record last year (13-0 in the SEC) and a No. 2 national ranking after losing to Stanford in the NCAA championship.
