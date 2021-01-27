The No. 7-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team beat Georgia State 7-0 at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts on Wednesday afternoon.
Starting off the match with doubles, Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma defeated Ellie Aldrich and Maddy Frediani 6-0. Katarina Jokic and Ania Hertel were up 5-2 when doubles completed with a 6-1 win from the No. 3-ranked pair of Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi against Alexia Alvarez and Angel Carney.
Kowalski was the first to finish in singles with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 win against Carney. This recorded the first Bulldogs sweep in a singles match since 2017. Ma followed right behind, defeating Aldrich 6-2, 6-0. Jokic also won 6-2, 6-1 against Eva Chivu.
Coppoc was the last Bulldog to secure a win with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Andreea Stanescu. Hertel defeated Denisa Gheorghe 6-1, 6-0, and Clayton completed the sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 win against Frediani.
Georgia women’s tennis is now 1-0 on the spring season. The Bulldogs will continue their season with a top-10 matchup on Jan. 30 against No. 1 North Carolina at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.