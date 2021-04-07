In Georgia women’s tennis’ 4-0 victory over Missouri on April 2, graduate Elena Christofi earned her 100th career doubles point after she and senior Morgan Coppoc defeated Ellie Wright and Bronte Murgett 6-3.
Christofi’s milestone victory is one of many accomplishments she’s earned during her Bulldog career. As a freshman, she earned All-SEC first-team honors and was the Co-Freshman of the Year. She followed with All-SEC second-team honors as a sophomore and junior.
Before April 2, only eight other athletes had reached 100 career doubles wins at Georgia, and Christofi expressed her excitement about joining that exclusive list.
“I think it's really exciting. I love Georgia and I’m glad to be a part of the history here,” Christofi said. “I’m excited to get it done and be a part of this group. I love playing doubles and I think it’s a great accomplishment.”
Doubles play demands a special sense of partnership and teamwork that doesn’t exist in singles. Through every match — ending in victory or defeat — two partners carry the load throughout the season as they push each other to succeed.
“It’s very nice to share that [milestone] with a teammate,” Christofi said. “It gives you more energy and more willingness to do what you're supposed to do, especially when happiness is shared between two people.”
Christofi also said having someone to compete with makes it more relaxing and fun because there is someone to talk to in between points and a chance for more interaction.
In his 36 years of coaching at Georgia, head coach Jeff Wallace has had the opportunity to instruct many notable athletes throughout his career. Wallace has coached all nine women in Georgia’s history to reach the 100 win milestone. Having seen plenty of talent over the years, Wallace said that Christofi has many qualities that set her apart on and off the court.
“She's good no matter who she plays with [and] that's the mark of a great doubles player,” Wallace said. “I really like what she brings to the court every single day. It's just, ‘Let’s figure this out and find a way to win.’”
Wallace also said Christofi brings a lot to the table being a fifth-year veteran with all of her experience, the way she competes and the model that she has become for the rest of the team.
Not only has Christofi been an excellent doubles and singles player, but she has been the ultimate student-athlete with her success in tennis and in the classroom, Wallace said.
“Student first, athlete second, and she’s helped this team capture championships,” Wallace said. “She’s just a really great teammate, she gets along with everyone on the team and she's going to be super successful with whatever she does.”
Christofi’s teammates have seen her consistency and success first hand and have been able to grow and develop as athletes and as students.
Through her five years at Georgia, Christofi has been a model teammate and an excellent competitor. With earning her 100th career doubles victory, she has further proved as much.
“She’s so consistent as a person on and off the court,” Coppoc said. “As a doubles partner, she is always strategic and has good communication on the court. It’s always fun to play with her and to be around her in general.”