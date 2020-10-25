After a two-hour delay to dry off the courts at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on Sunday, Georgia women’s tennis completed the final day of the Bulldog Invitational. Georgia registered five match wins on the final day of the tournament, the last of its shortened fall season.
Georgia racked up a total of 80 wins this fall — 56 from singles matches and 24 from doubles — but only competed in singles play on Sunday after playing two rounds of doubles Saturday.
Georgia made use of its indoor courts during the initial delay period to complete two singles matches between Georgia’s Meg Kowalski and South Carolina’s Corina Spasojevic and Georgia’s Elena Christofi and Kendall Couch. Kowalski and Christofi emerged victorious over their opposition swiftly, finishing their singles play with 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 results respectively.
Kowalski finished the fall season with an undefeated record after victory on Sunday.
Katarina Jokic gave Georgia its first outdoor win of the day on court one after defeating Megan Davies across two sets 6-1, 6-2. On court four, Ariana Arseneault followed up with another win with a 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Gabriela Martinez.
Marta Gonzalez’s matchup with Mia Horvit on court two finished as a win for Georgia after an injury forced Horvit to retire following the first set, which Gonzalez won 6-4. On courts three and six, Georgia’s Ania Hertel and Alee Clayton registered singles losses after falling to their opponents 6-3, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-2, respectively.
Silvia Chinellato’s defeat of Georgia’s Morgan Coppoc was the final loss for Georgia and the the team's final match of the fall.
Arseneault, Georgia's lone true freshman, enjoyed her first home tournament and debut season with Georgia.
“I loved it,” Arseneault said. “I love these courts. Even though we had limited fans, I liked the energy and I know it can be so much louder. After these three weeks, I think I adjusted [to college tennis] well.”
While Arsenault is still immersing herself in Georgia tennis, head coach Jeff Wallace is now turning his attention toward preparation for next spring.
“Now … we got plenty of notes and plenty of video, and we can see right where everybody’s at,” Wallace said. “And everyone knows what they got to work on so we can be the best team we can possibly be this spring.”
