The Georgia women’s tennis team opened its fall season at the SEC Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, amassing 20 singles wins and 11 doubles wins across the weekend.
On the final day of the three-day tournament, Ania Hertel and Meg Kowalski defeated Anna Parkhomenko and Moka Ito while Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi overcame Isabella Harvison and Alba Cortina Pou 6-2. Marta Gonzalez and Alee Clayton outplayed Sasha Gorchanyuk and Vanesa Nikolovova, winning 6-2. Georgia duo Ariana Arseneault and Katarina Jokic played Sydney Riley and Marie Hiser to a 6-3 result, securing the doubles sweep for the Bulldogs on Sunday.
In singles play on Sunday, Kowalski got Georgia off to a strong start with 6-1, 6-3 wins over Parkhomenko. Jokic followed up by downing Harvison by the same scoreline and Coppoc defeated Ito 6-1, 6-3, securing another win for Georgia. Alabama’s Riley fell to Hertel after the Georgia athlete won 7-5 and 6-0.
Clayton, who won two sets 7-5 and 6-1 after losing the first one to Gorchanyuk 4-6, gave Georgia its final win of the tournament.
Christofi’s first loss of the season came against Nikolovova after 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 results. The freshman Arseneault was defeated by Hiser, falling 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
Katarina Jokic also earned the singles champions title after finishing the tournament with a 3-0 record.
Georgia will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, to compete in its second tournament of the season from Oct. 16-18.
