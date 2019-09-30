The Georgia women’s tennis team won four out of five single matches and both double matches on Sunday to conclude the TCU Fall Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bulldogs’ success came behind stellar performances from senior Marta Gonzalez and junior Morgan Coppoc.
“Today was a strong finish to a solid weekend,” assistant head coach Drake Bernstein said. “Marta had an outstanding weekend of singles, not dropping a set. She continues to be one of the toughest competitors in college tennis. It was also good to see Morgan have a clean weekend. She got better and better each day, finishing with her best match of the weekend.”
Gonzalez went undefeated in the tournament after beating Texas Tech’s Margarita Skryabina 6-4, 6-4. Through this point, Gonzalez has lost only one match. After Sunday, her record extends to 5-1. Coppoc also had an exceptional weekend after winning in straight sets against Olivia Peet of Texas Tech.
Ranked No. 5 on the freshman/newcomer list, Lea Ma remains unbeaten going back to Athens at 5-0. Georgia junior Vivian Wolff, ranked No. 37, and senior Elena Christofi, ranked No. 113, gave the Bulldogs their third and fourth wins of the day. Both ran away with wins individually in three sets.
As a duo, they outlasted their opponents, TCU’s Aleksa Cveticanin and Chloe Hule, 6-4. Prior to this win, the duo played together for the first time this fall and was victorious over a top-10 ranked team.
The Bulldogs preserved their winning record early on to start the fall season after facing some talented and resilient teams in Texas and Puerto Rico.
“We have plenty of work in from this tournament and are ready for the challenging schedule in front of us,” Bernstein said.
