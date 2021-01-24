Georgia women’s tennis clinched three more wins on Sunday morning, completing its first competition of the spring season at the FSU Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida.
Starting the day at doubles, the pair of Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma defeated Florida State’s Victoria Allen and Alice Amendola 6-1.
“We grew on the doubles court with several pairings,” said associate head coach Drake Bernstein. “Meg and Lea were particularly impressive, showing great energy together.”
Elena Christofi and Ania Hertel took two more wins for the Bulldogs against Florida State in singles play. Christofi bested Lara Schneider 6-4, 6-3, and Hertel easily won 6-0, 6-2 against Amendola.
The Bulldogs secured 20 singles and doubles wins this weekend against No. 9 Florida State and Clemson. Christofi played seven total matches in the tournament and came out on top in six.
"Yesterday, Alee [Clayton] saved match points in singles and doubles and in three separate sets,” Bernstein said. “She's competing and coming into her own on the court.”
Clayton was the only Bulldog to remain undefeated this weekend, taking two doubles and two singles wins.
“We were aiming to grow together as a team, practice fighting for each other and to have fun,” Bernstein said. “We laid a strong foundation this weekend and are excited about heading into the dual match season together.”
The Bulldogs will be back on the court on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., beginning dual play against Georgia State at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.