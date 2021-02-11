The No. 5 Georgia women’s tennis team defeated No. 9 Georgia Tech 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
The Bulldogs began the afternoon by clinching the doubles point with two straight wins. Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault fought back from being down to upset the fifth-ranked doubles pair of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores, 6-4.
Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski completed the doubles point with another 6-4 win, defeating Sophia Sassoli and Monika Dedaj. Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi’s match against Gia Cohen and Ruth Marsh was unfinished with the score at 5-5.
Coppoc was the first to finish at singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Mahak Jain to give the Bulldogs their second point.
No. 16-ranked Jokic and No. 13-ranked Jones faced off for the third year in a row at the No. 1 singles spot. Jokic won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, for another Georgia singles point.
Georgia Tech earned its only point at No. 2 singles, where No. 31 Ma fell to No. 56 Flores, 6-3, 6-4.
Kowalski won a second-set tiebreaker to clinch the win against Georgia Tech, defeating Cohen 6-3, 7-6 (8).
Christofi and No. 50 Marta Gonzalez’s singles matches went unfinished. Gonzalez was up 3-0 against Rosie Garcia Gross and Christofi was up 1-0 against Dedaj.
The match was planned to begin the Bulldogs’ outdoor match season, but consistent rain throughout the day forced the teams to compete on indoor courts.
Georgia is now 2-1 in its dual-match season. The Bulldogs will return to the court on Feb. 17 against Georgia Southern at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.