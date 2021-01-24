The Georgia women’s tennis team wrapped up the second day of the FSU Invitational with eight total wins on Saturday.
In the Bulldogs’ first of two rounds of doubles play, Katarina Jokic and Lea Ma took down Clemson’s Mackenzy Middlebrooks and Jenna Thompson 6-1. Elena Christofi and Ania Hertel took another win against Clemson’s Cristina Mayorova and Sophia Hatton 6-1.
Meg Kowalski and Morgan Coppoc were the only loss of the first round of doubles, falling 6-4 to Florida State’s Victoria Allen and Anna Arkadianou.
Round two of doubles remained successful for Georgia. Hertel and Coppoc beat Nandini Das and Andrea Garcia of Florida State 6-1, and Kowalski and Clayton defeated Clemson’s Zaina Nat Omar and Laura Marti 7-5.
Christofi took her first loss this weekend in a doubles match paired with Jokic, losing 6-4 to Eleni Louka and Makayla Mills of Clemson.
The Bulldogs stacked four more wins on the day in singles play. Coppoc and Hertel both took two-set wins against Clemson, defeating Hatton 7-6(4), 6-2 and Lana Sipek 7-5, 6-3, respectively.
Christofi easily clinched another win for the Bulldogs, topping Florida State’s Alice Amendola 6-1, 6-2.
Clayton remained undefeated in the FSU Invitational with a win against Omar, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5. Ma took the Bulldogs’ only singles loss against Florida State’s Giulia Pairone, 6-4, 2-6, 0-6.
Georgia continues play in the final day of the FSU Invitational beginning Sunday morning.
