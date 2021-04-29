Georgia women’s tennis senior Morgan Coppoc was named the ITA National Player of the Week on Wednesday after her performance throughout the SEC Tournament.
Coppoc finished a combined 5-0 in her doubles and singles matches, as she won two doubles matches with Elena Christofi and three singles matches during the SEC Tournament. She’s the first Bulldog to earn ITA National Player of the Week honors, per a release by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Currently ranked No. 57 overall, Coppoc was the only Bulldog to go 3-0 in singles play in the tournament. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after Georgia claimed its eighth SEC Tournament title, as she also earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team.
Coppoc was involved in some key matches resulting in victories during the tournament. Her third singles win clinched the championship victory as she defeated Dorthea Faa-Hviding of Texas A&M 6-2, 6-2.
Despite boasting an impressive 23-5 record this season and a 9-0 conference record in singles, Coppoc seems to be hitting stride at the perfect time with the NCAA regionals approaching.
The Bulldogs are patiently waiting to receive their placement in the NCAA Tournament on May 3. The tournament begins May 8, as the Bulldogs will take the court in hopes to complete their season with a national title.