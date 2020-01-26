The No. 3-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team defeated Michigan State 7-0 in the first round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Athens on Saturday.
It was the Bulldogs' first match since their historic 2019 campaign when they finished 28-2 after winning the regular season SEC championship and advancing to the NCAA championship.
Freshman Anna Hertel made her first Intercollegiate Tennis Association appearance in her doubles match alongside junior Katarina Jokic. After falling behind 2-4, the pair won four straight games to take the set 6-4.
“The beginning was not the best, but it was our first match ever, so I think [Hertel] handled it great,” Jokic said. “I mean she serves big, she hits the ball big, and I’m really excited to see what's in front of us.”
Hertel’s first collegiate serve was an ace, and she followed her impressive performance in doubles with a 6-2, 6-2 singles victory.
No. 17 Jokic impressed in her own right, as she defeated Mary Lewis of Michigan State 7-5, 6-4. Jokic was up 4-1 in the first set until Lewis responded to tie the match at 5-5. Jokic regained her ground to win the first set 7-5 and take the next set 6-4.
“I’m really happy with the way I won the first set, and then I just kept playing, kept doing my thing in the second set,” Jokic said.
In the other doubles matches, Georgia’s Alee Clayton and Meg Kowalski lost 6-3 against Nicole Stephens and Samantha Memije. The senior pair of Marta Gonzalez and Elena Christofi won their tight match 6-4 to grab the doubles point.
In singles, No. 46 Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1, and No. 19 freshman Lea Ma defeated Memije 6-4, 6-4. Christofi defeated Maja Pietrowicz 6-3, 6-2 and No. 83 Morgan Coppoc defeated Jennifer Timotin 6-1, 6-2 for Georgia’s seventh point of the evening.
Before Georgia played Michigan State, Notre Dame defeated Furman 4-2 in the first match of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. Since 2010, the Bulldogs are a flawless 18-0 while hosting this event, and they look to improve to 19-0 on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Fighting Irish.
