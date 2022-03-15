The 10th ranked Georgia women’s tennis team faced Florida on March 11 and South Carolina on March 13. The Bulldogs improved their record to 7-2 overall. Georgia beat Florida in Gainesville, Florida 4-1 and South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina 4-1.
In the first match of the weekend, Georgia defeated Florida 4-1.
“We’re really proud of our team’s effort today,” said associate head coach Drake Bernstein. “We came together and played as a team when things got tough.”
The match against Florida started with doubles play. The duo of Morgan Coppoc and Ania Hertel blanked Florida’s Carly Briggs and Marlee Zein, 6-0. To earn the doubles point for Georgia, the freshman pairing of Mell Reasco and Dasha Vidmanova defeated Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee, 6-4.
Georgia continued its winning ways in singles play. Vidmanova was the first on the board for the Bulldogs, defeating Zein 6-1, 6-4. Reasco earned the third point overall, beating Dudeney in a three set match, 6-2, 2-6,6-2.
The match was won by Coppoc, who defeated Briggs 6-1,6-1.
“We have been learning a lot about ourselves and our identity as a group this year and today was a huge step forward,” Bernstein said.
Georgia defeated South Carolina 4-1 to remain undefeated in SEC play.
The match against South Carolina began with doubles play. The Bulldogs were down early in the match with the duo of Hertel and Coppoc lost to Megan Davies and Sarah Hamner, 6-1.
Reasco and Vidmanova came back to win the first doubles match for Georgia, 7-5. To earn the doubles point, the pairing of Guillermina Grant and Meg Kowalkski overcame a 2-4 deficit to top Misa Malkin and Elise Mills, 7-5.
After winning the doubles point, the match moved to singles play. Georgia won three matches to win the match.
Coppoc had the first win of the afternoon against Mills 6-4, 6-2. After Coppoc’s win, Hertel overcame a 1-4 deficit in the first set, but overcame South Carolina’s Ana Cruz, 6-4, 6-0. The match was clinched by Vidmanova, who beat Davies 6-1, 6-3.
Next, the Bulldogs return to Athens to host No. 4 Ohio State for a mid-week match on Wednesday, March 16 at 1 p.m.