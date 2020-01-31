Following a surprise win over No. 13 South Carolina, No. 22 Georgia Tech looked to take another win over an SEC opponent. However, the No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis team did not stumble and improved to 3-0 on the season.
Georgia won the match 4-1, finishing early thanks to the efforts of Anna Hertel. The freshman from Poland clinched the match in an intense three-set match, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4. Hertel led 4-2 in the third after dropping the second set, and finished the match without any heroics from Tech’s Nami Otsuka.
Georgia cruised to an early doubles point. Morgan Coppoc and Lea Ma finished first with a 6-1 win. They were followed by Katarina Jokic and Anna Hertel, who jumped to a 3-0 lead over the No. 51 doubles pair of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores. Tech caught up to Jokic and Hertel at 4-3, but the pair finished strong at 6-3, and earned the doubles point while Elena Christofi and Marta Gonzalez’s match ended unfinished, sitting at 3-5.
The single’s matches played out very similar to the doubles matches. Georgia’s Meg Kowalski was the first to defeat a Tech opponent, in Nadia Gizdova at 6-1, 6-0. No. 19 freshman Lea Ma delivered a win over No. 73 Gia Cohen 6-3, 6-4, to give Georgia a 3-0 lead over Georgia Tech. Senior Marta Gonzalez was up on junior Victoria Flores 4-3, but slipped to a 6-4, 6-1 loss, giving the Yellow Jackets their only win of the afternoon.
No. 17 Katarina Jokic battled No. 53 Kenya Jones into three sets. The two players swapped the first two sets 6-2 each, and Jokic was up 4-1 when Hertel won her match and ended the competition for the day. Jokic’s match went unfinished, as did Elena Christofi’s match, which ended 6-4, 4-4 in favor of Georgia Tech.
Georgia handed Georgia Tech’s first loss of the 2020 season. Since both programs won their respective ITA Kick-Off weekend tournaments, the two advance to the National Indoor tournament in Chicago from Feb. 7-10. The tournament consists of 16 teams, with the seeding and bracket yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.