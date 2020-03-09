The Georgia women’s tennis team continued its conference play without complications, gaining its third straight sweeping victory over an SEC team. The Bulldogs are now 8-2 and 3-0 in the SEC.
No. 7 Georgia earned its second road win of the season earlier against Ole Miss on Friday, and the Bulldogs traveled to Starkville, Mississippi, to defeat Mississippi State 4-0 on Sunday. Georgia remains a perfect all time 42-0 against Mississippi State.
Just like against Ole Miss, the ranked doubles pairs clinched their doubles point quickly. No. 54 Meg Kowalski and Morgan Coppoc defeated Marta Falceto and Sara Lizariturry 6-2 on court three. Two courts down, No. 30 Katarina Jokic and Anna Hertel defeated No. 56 Magda Adaloglou 6-3, which was the second win against a ranked opponent for the pair this weekend.
Lea Ma and Elena Christofi left their match with Emma Antonaki and Alexandra Mikhailuk unfinished, tied 4-4.
Hertel picked up the second point for the Bulldogs, defeating Mikhailuk in singles 6-1, 6-2. Hertel was dominant this weekend, winning her match against Ole Miss 6-3, 6-0. No. 122 Christofi defeated Falceto 6-3, 6-3, and No. 85 Coppoc secured the sweep with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Valeria Nikolaev.
The early win helped No. 26 Jokic avoid possible defeat. Jokic’s match against Tamara Racine went unfinished, but she was down 3-5 in the second set after losing the first set 5-7.
No. 84 Marta Gonzalez had just begun her third set with Adaloglou when the match finished. After losing 2-6 in the first set, Gonzalez bounced back to a 6-3 win in the second. Ma also faced tough competition against Antonaki. Ma lost the first set 5-7, but the second set could have gone either way, as it was tied 5-5 when Georgia sealed the win.
Georgia prepares for its fourth SEC match against Florida on March 13 in Athens. The Gators, 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the SEC, are coming off two home losses to No. 25 LSU and No. 36 Texas A&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.