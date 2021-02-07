The No. 7-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team defeated No. 8 Florida State 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts.
At doubles, Ariana Arseneault and Katarina Jokic upset Florida State’s No. 7-ranked duo of Victoria Allen and Petra Hule 6-4. The duo of Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc, ranked No. 37, came back from down 4-2 in the match to defeat Emmanuelle Salas and Giulia Parione 7-5, giving the Bulldogs the doubles point.
Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma took the only doubles loss, falling to Andrea Garcia and Nandini Das 6-3.
Kowalski was the first to finish at singles, turning around a quick win against Hule 6-0, 6-1. No. 31 Ma led close behind, winning 6-4, 6-2 against No. 92 Das.
Florida State took its first point of the day after a three-set loss from Coppoc, who fell to Salas 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Christofi then lost to Allen 6-2, 6-2.
The Seminoles were able to secure a third point with an Arsenault loss to Garcia, 7-5, 6-0.
The match came down to No. 16 Jokic, who pulled out a three-set defeat against No. 27 Pairone, winning 6-4, 6-7(3) 6-2. This match continued Jokic’s undefeated streak at singles in the spring season.
The Bulldogs will wrap up non-conference play this Thursday against Georgia Tech at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.