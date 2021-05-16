No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis advanced to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after defeating No. 13 Virginia 4-1 in their round of 16 matchup Sunday morning. The Bulldogs improved to 23-1 overall on the season.
To earn to doubles point, the Bulldogs had to fight through some tough matches. On court two, Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc defeated No.17 Sofia Munera and Natasha Subhash 6-2 to win the first doubles match.
On court three, Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma lost to Vivian Glozman and Hibah Shaikh 6-2. The double point came down to court one where the sixth-ranked duo of Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arsenault won a tough match against No. 21 Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Bulldogs.
After Georgia took the doubles point, the match moved to singles play where No. 20 Kowalski defeated No. 90 Johanson in straight sets, 6-3 6-3, to earn the second point and the first singles point of the match.
To extend the lead to 3-0, No. 52 Marta Gonzalez played a tough match and won the third point overall and the second singles point after defeating Amber O’Dell 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. This is Gonzalez’s second straight win in the NCAA Tournament continuing a notably successful season.
Coppoc played a difficult match against Shaikh but lost narrowly in three sets 4-6, 6-0, 2-6.
Ma, the SEC Newcomer of the Year, won the game for the Bulldogs after coming back from a set down to win on court two, defeating No. 9 Subhash 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). This is the first top-10 win for Ma in her career, and she is 1-1 on the season against top-10 opponents this season.
No. 4 Jokic and Christofi went unfinished in their matches but were both leading at when their matches were stopped.
Georgia will take on No. 6 North Carolina State in the quarterfinals on May 19, with the match start time still to be determined.